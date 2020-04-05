Home

Joe Eugene Rogers Obituary
Joe Eugene Rogers WEATHEFORD--Joe Eugene Rogers, 81, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: Mr. Rogers requested there will be no public service. Joe E. Rogers was born in Dallas, Texas. He was adopted and lived as a youth at his parents' home. He completed elementary and high schools in Henderson, Texas, and began college at Texas Tech University, and later, prepared to enter the U.S. Air Force (Aviation Cadets). Joe served in the U.S. Air Force just over 20 years and retired from active duty as lieutenant colonel in February, 1979. During his military career, he served as combat crew on B-52's with over 4,500 flying hours, and also, over 850 hours on B-58's. He flew 125 combat missions in B-52D in Southeast Asia and served one year in intelligence in Thailand. He received the Bronze Star and Air Medal with four oakleaf clusters. After retiring from the Air Force, Joe worked at General Dynamics in San Diego, Calif., in 1979 and early 1980. He moved to Fort Worth to work with General Dynamics, now Lockheed Martin, until his retirement in 1988 as Director of Special Projects. SURVIVORS: His beloved wife, Debora Lyle Rogers; his children, Skip Rogers, Mark Rogers and wife, Sylvia, Angela Rose and husband, Frederick; grandchildren, Steven and wife, Kaila, and their son, Tobias, and Kevin; stepchildren, DeeDee Webb and husband, Scott, Abby Gaeta and husband, John, Casey Lester and fiance, Brent Early; 10 stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-granddaughter.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020
