Joe Foley Roberts ARLINGTON -- Joe Foley Roberts, age 91, passed away July 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Friday, July 12 at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas with Burial at Laurel Land Memorial Park, 6000 S. R.L. Thornton Frwy. Dallas, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 11 at Moore Funeral Home MEMORIALS: may be made to Meals on Wheels. The only child of M. Jones Roberts and Willie Jaraha Roberts and was born at home in Waco, Texas. Attended Dallas Sunset High School, Texas A&M, serving his country in the U.S. Army Medical Corps in Korea, and retired from International Harvester Company after 35 years on various assignments during which he lived in 12 cities and 8 states. He was preceded in death by all his immediate family. SURVIVORS: Thomas E. Johnson, a longtime friend of 54 years.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 11, 2019