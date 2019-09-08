Home

Joe Frank Wallace


1950 - 2019
Joe Frank Wallace Obituary
Joe Frank Wallace HURST--Joe Frank Wallace of Hurst, Texas, was born Oct. 27, 1950, and passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the age of 68. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at North Richland Hills Baptist Church, 6955 Blvd. 26, North Richland Hills, Texas, 76180. Joe was retired from the city of Fort Worth Police Department as an officer after 27 years of service. He was also a member of North Richland Hills Baptist Church. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Wallace. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Betty Wallace; daughters, Marci McMahan and husband, Mark, and Ashley Wallace; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Jodee Bizjack and Kathy Wallace; and extended family members who will all miss him dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
