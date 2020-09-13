Joe GC Gallegos

March 5, 2020

Fort Worth, TX - We lay to rest United States Air Force (Ret) Chief Master Sergeant Joe G C Gallegos, he was 88.

CMS Gallegos retired in 1979 with 28.5 year of faithful service which included tours in Spain, Germany and Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star. CMS Gallegos' final assignment was Carswell AFB in Ft. Worth, Texas as Chief of 7th FMS Propulsion Shop. The Chief met the love of his life, Betty Lou "Suzie" Dosier, while stationed at Carswell and now called Ft. Worth his home.

Joe was hired by Lockheed Martin before the ink dried on his retirement paperwork and went on to spend 12 years at Lockheed before retiring as a Senior Logistics Engineer in 1992.

Joe is survived by his wife Suzie, many friends, family members, grandchildren and great grandchildren. "Poppy", as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren, loved his family, friends, pets and Trump, not necessarily in that order all the time. Joe was proud of the house he and Suzie called home and there was never a stranger at the door; if the garage door was up the invitation was open. Refreshment, lunch or seeing the latest upgrade or project was a must in the Gallegos home. Nothing pleased Joe more then building, creating, "fixing" or helping others. Poppy's numerous accomplishments included everything from the full restoration of a '56 T-Bird, to teaching himself how to build tile tables in his 70's. Joe was never still and he never stopped creating.

Joe, Poppy, Chief, you mean more to your family than you could ever have possibly imagined. The generosity and kindness you showed to all that knew you can never be repaid, but will be paid forward.

Until we meet again Chief...





