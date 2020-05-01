Joe Gomez FORT WORTH -- Joe Gomez, 92, was welcomed by the Lord to his Heavenly home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m. Saturday at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Joe was born Nov. 26, 1927 in Mingus, Texas to Mateo and Juanita Gomez. He served with the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He attended TCU for his college degree to begin a career in law enforcement with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department. He became a Captain under the late Sheriff Lon Evans. He later retired to work for the late County Commissioner Dick Anderson. After retiring again, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and best of all going to Winstar to play the slots. SURVIVORS: Joe is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Jessie; son, Ralph and wife, Ermalinda; daughters, Alice and husband, Carl and Nancy and husband, Harry; four step-daughters from Los Angeles, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.





