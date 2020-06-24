Joe Jarratt Jr. FORT WORTH--Joe Jarratt Jr. passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. SERVICE: Services to celebrate the life of Joe Jarratt Jr. will be officiated by his grandson, Trey Tenery. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, in the Pat Boze Memorial Chapel of the Wayne Boze Funeral Home, 1826 W. Hwy 287 Business, Waxahachie, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to VetStarts and Punching Out Parkinson's in Tarrant County. Joe was born to Joe Jarratt and Maybell Craddock Jarratt in the Bell Branch Community of Italy, Texas. He was raised on the Jarratt family farm in Bell Branch that had been in his family since after the Civil War. Joe routinely reminisced about his childhood on the farm working side by side with his parents and siblings. Joe graduated from Forreston High School in 1944 and immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at age 17. He was stationed in Guam, and was transferred to China after the war. After serving, Joe moved to Fort Worth and began working for the Kimbell Manufacturing Co. He married Jane Sawyer on Nov. 9, 1957. He thoroughly enjoyed his career at Kimbell and later co-owned Dalworth Trucking Company, retiring 11 years later. Joe and Jane spent most of their time at the farm in Bell Branch enjoying their animals, which included cattle, quarter horses, mammoth paint donkeys, and other farm animals. They loved to attend competitions around the country each year showing their prize-winning donkeys. They especially loved frequenting the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo with their family. Joe and Jane enjoyed traveling to Europe, Alaska, Canada, New England and Las Vegas, as well many family vacations to Hawaii, Colorado, and New Mexico. They also enjoyed entertaining family and friends at the Fort Worth Club and Petroleum Club. But, Joe's favorite place to be was in his home with his wife and family in Fort Worth. His long tenure in Fort Worth allowed him to build wonderful relationships in the community that he loved. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Sawyer Jarratt; his parents; his brother, James Lewis Jarratt; and sister, Lillian Juanita Jarratt Pulley. SURVIVORS: Joe is survived by his daughter, Janet Forrest Jarratt Tenery of Dallas; grandchildren and their spouses, Robert Mayo Tenery III, "Trey," and wife, Angela, of Lindale, Texas, Robyn Tenery Blakeney and husband, Gene, of Austin, Texas. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Mason Edward Tenery, Brooke Simpson Blakeney, Marc Joseph Tenery and Leigh Tenery Blakeney; sister, Leta Jarratt Truman of Waco, Texas. Joe Jarratt Jr., "Papa Joe," will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the countless others that were blessed to know him.