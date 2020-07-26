Joe Lee Kent WEATHERFORD--Elbert Jasper Pike (AKA Joe Lee Kent), 86, son of Elbert Munsey Pike and Jeanette Alice Melton, passed away at his home near Azle on Friday, July 17, 2020, after an extended illness. INURNMENT: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Heifer International. Online donations may be made at heifer.org
, https://www.heifer.org/
Joe served in the U.S. Army and was wounded during the Korean Conflict. In his younger years he loved to bowl, play poker and pinochle. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; a younger brother, Patrick Orin Pike; and grandson, Joshua Ryan Kent. SURVIVORS: Joe is survived by his wife, Gayle, of the home; sons, Edward, Kenneth and James, all of Texas, and Pat Goins of Florida; daughters, Kimberly of Colorado and Jennifer of Texas; 19 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.