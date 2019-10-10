Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Greenwood Chapel
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Greenwood Chapel
Joe Marion McKinley


1922 - 2019
Joe Marion McKinley Obituary
Joe Marion McKinley RICHLAND HILLS -- Joe Marion McKinley was born on Oct. 9, 1922 in Thalia, Texas to James and Lucille McKinley. He was one of eight children. He passed away on October 7, 2019, two days shy of his 97th birthday. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. VISITATION: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. prior to service. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the ALS Association of Texas, 5830 Granite Parkway, Plano, Texas 75024 He was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Gary Lochridge. SURVIVORS: A loving wife of 70 years, Beth McKinley; daughter, Beverly Warren (Jack); five grandchildren;13 great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Atkins; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019
