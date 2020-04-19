|
Joe Michael "Mike" Vinyard FORT WORTH-Mike Vinyard, 80, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at a Fort Worth hospital. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date due restrictions on public gatherings. Cremation will be performed per his wish. MEMORIALS: Rather than flowers, we request that donations be made to Charity (https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=home-btn-donate-now). Mike was born Jan. 14, 1940, in Graham, Texas, to Joe and Estelle Vinyard. A graduate of Texas Tech University, with a Master's of Education degree from North Texas State University (now UNT), he had a long and distinguished career, briefly as a teacher and a school principal, then as a school superintendent in the Texas towns of Graford, Santo and Tulia. The only thing he wasn't good at was retirement, and he served as an interim school superintendent for a number of Texas school districts, including Graford, Lipan, Nazareth, Chillicothe and Stinnett, serving in other administrative roles for Texas schools, and working as an insurance adjuster. He married Judy Mahanay, his genuine soulmate, on Feb. 19, 1959. Mike was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Judy; his sons, Robert and Dean Vinyard; grandson, Joel Vinyard; granddaughter, Rachel Vinyard; brother, Dan Houck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020