Joe Nathan Gilliam FORT WORTH--Joe Nathan Gilliam was born Feb. 26, 1950, the eighth child to Richard Gilliam and Katherine Green Gilliam in Fort Worth, Texas. Joe was a proud graduate of Paul L. Dunbar, Class of 1968. He furthered his education and played football by attending Henderson County Junior College, later known as Trinity Valley Community College. He then went on to North Texas State University, now known as the University of North Texas. Joe worked for 15 years at the Santa Fe Railroad before retiring. Upon retirement, he began his own business and continued for 35 years until his health failed. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed doing yard work, spending time at his grandchildren's sporting events and playing poker with his friends. Joe's affectionate personality was loved by everyone who came in contact with him. Joe, our adored and beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, went to be with our Father in Heaven on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Joe was preceded in death by his father, Richard Gilliam; mother, Katherine Green Gilliam; and brothers, Billie Isaac and Tony Gilliam. SURVIVORS: He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 48 years, Mattie Gilliam; daughter, Shannon Hawkins (Adrian); son, Jay Gilliam (Kevin); daughter, Diamond Gilliam; brothers, Charles Gilliam (Mary), Alfred Gilliam (Erma), Tommy Gilliam (Bonnie), Timothy Gilliam (Cynthia), Stanley Gilliam (Sandra); sisters, Faye Swain (Bishop R.L.), Brinda Loud; grandchildren, Alexis Hawkins, Adrian "AJ" Hawkins II; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, 4100 Horne Ave.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 26, 2019
