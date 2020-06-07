Joe Nathan "Joey" Hudgins
Joe "Joey" Nathan Hudgins ARLINGTON--Joe "Joey" Nathan Hudgins died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please stay in contact with family and friends to receive information of the service. Joey was born to Dr. El Nath and Mrs. Jo Hudgins on Jan. 4, 1953, in Fort Worth, Texas. Joey grew up in Fort Worth and attended Eastern Hills High School. He worked for many dentists in Fort Worth as a dental technician running his own lab for 26 years. After that, he went on to work with his best friend at M&S Metals as a general contractor. During his time there, he worked all over central and north Texas, as well as Lafayette, La., which he felt was a second home to him. Joey was a devoted father, a hard worker and an avid hunter. He will be remembered as a loving grandad, a caring son, a kind brother and and a faithful friend. Joey was preceded in death by his father, Dr. El Nathan Hudgins, and his brother, Scott Hudgins. SURVIVORS: Joey is survived by his daughter, Natalie Hernandez and husband, David; his son, Nicholas Hudgins; his grandchildren, Ella and Allie Hernandez; his mother, Mary Jo Hudgins; his brother, Greg Hudgins; his sister, Lisa Schubert and husband, Frank; and his sister-in-law, Lisa Hudgins.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
8172752711
