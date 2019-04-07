Home

Joe P. Martinez FORT WORTH--Joe P. Martinez passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Visitation: 3 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet. Joe was born Oct. 12, 1934, in Fort Worth to Jose and Margaret P. Martinez, the second of four children. Joe graduated from Trimble Tech High School, where he was a member of the track team. In 1958, he won the title of Golden Gloves Welterweight Champion. He touched the hearts of many young boys by starting the first Pee-Wee Football team in South Fort Worth called the "Southside Saints." He married Virginia Mendez in 1955. Joe was preceded in death by mother, Margaret P. Martinez; father, Jose Martinez; and sister, Irene Valle. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory are wife of 64 years, Virgie; daughters, Becky Pederson and husband, Mike, Jo Ann Nilo and husband, John, Cecelia Martinez, Adrena Orr and husband, Terry; sister, Margaret Martinez; brother, Jesse Martinez; grandchildren, Margaret Granado, Adriane Stanfill, Joseph Nilo; great-grandson, Jaxton Nilo; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019
