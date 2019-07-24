Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Memorial Park - FW
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Land Memorial Park - FW
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
3312 Dryden Road
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Pecina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Sotera Pecina


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Sotera Pecina Obituary
Joe Sotera Pecina FORT WORTH--Joe Sotero Pecina, 81, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Friday at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Joe was born in Corsicana, Texas, on April 22, 1938. He was married to Gloria Pecina on Nov. 22, 1958. Joe worked as a bus mechanic for the Fort Worth Independent School District for 24 years, retiring in 1998. He loved classic cars, baseball, football, fishing and hunting. SURVIVORS: He is survived by spouse, Gloria Briones Pecina; Joe Diaz and spouse, Sherri, Robert Pecina and spouse, Barbara, Delinda Pecina, John Pecina, and Fredrick Pecina and spouse, Trina; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now