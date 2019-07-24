|
Joe Sotera Pecina FORT WORTH--Joe Sotero Pecina, 81, of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. SERVICE: 12:30 p.m. Friday at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76109. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Joe was born in Corsicana, Texas, on April 22, 1938. He was married to Gloria Pecina on Nov. 22, 1958. Joe worked as a bus mechanic for the Fort Worth Independent School District for 24 years, retiring in 1998. He loved classic cars, baseball, football, fishing and hunting. SURVIVORS: He is survived by spouse, Gloria Briones Pecina; Joe Diaz and spouse, Sherri, Robert Pecina and spouse, Barbara, Delinda Pecina, John Pecina, and Fredrick Pecina and spouse, Trina; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019