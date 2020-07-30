1/1
Joe Spurlock II
Joe Spurlock II FORT WORTH -- Judge Joe Spurlock II lived life to the fullest. As a Texas native, he spent most days in his boots and cowboy hat surrounded by family & friends. He graduated from Texas A&M University as a Member of the Corps of Cadet. Judge Spurlock received his J.D. from the University of Texas and his L.L.M. from the University of Virginia. His love of teaching led to his dream of starting a law school, currently Texas A&M School of Law. He founded the Asian Judicial Institute and committed 25 years to specialized judicialreform inMongolia. As a veteran of the U. S. Army, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Vietnam. He additionally served as an Assistant Criminal D.A., a member of the Texas Legislature, a Trial Court Judge in Tarrant County and an Appellate Court Justice on the Second Court of Appeals. His family is proud of the legacy he created as a gifted law professor, judge, and mentor. SERVICE: His memorial service will be atGreenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76102, on July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Judge Joe Spurlock II is predeceased by his parents; Joe C. Spurlock, Clarice Spurlock, his sister, Roma Sue Spurlock, and his son, Joe Clarence Marlin Spurlock III. SURVIVORS: Wife, Cheri Spurlock; daughters, Allison Spurlock, Kathryn Spurlock, Suzanne Spurlock, and Nicole Armendarez and husband, Jesse Armendarez; eight grandchildren; brother, Dean and wife, Joanna Spurlock; sister, Kay and husband, Jay Heizer.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 30, 2020.
