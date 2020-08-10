Joel G. Monsivais FORT WORTH--Joel G. Monsivais, 69, born March 17, 1951, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home. Joel was born and raised in Mexico. He would later come to Texas where he would marry his wife, Velia Monsivais, raise a family, become a pastor of Victory in Christ Church, and live out his remaining days. Joel was preceded in death by his wife, Velia Monsivais. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Linda Hernandez, Joel Monsivais, and Ana; his grandchildren; and many extended family members in Texas and Mexico.