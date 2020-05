Or Copy this URL to Share

Joel Jarvis Britt GRANBURY -- Joel Jarvis Britt passed away May 9. ADD'L VIEWING: 11 to 2:30 p.m., Wed., May 13, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury

