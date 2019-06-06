Home

Joel V. Williams

Joel V. Williams Obituary
Joel V. Williams FORT WORTH -- Joel V. Williams surrendered to the call of his Lord and Savior and transitioned from earth to glory on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 70. CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 12 High Noon at Great Commission Baptist Church 7700 McCart Avenue . Pastor, Dr. Douglas Brown, gracious host. You may come and visit "The King of Pre-Need" on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 12 to 5 pm at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors, with a time of reflection from 7:00 pm. to 8:00 pm at Greater Rising Star Baptist Church, 5513 Como Dr., Pastor Floyd Brooks. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. SURVIVORS: Left with memories: wife, Louise Williams; children, step-son, Kevin Woods (Paula), step-daughter, Cheryle Thompson (Terry) and granddaughter, Rechanda "Kema" Woods; sister, Carol Marshall; brother, Ronald Chalk (Yvonne) and John Ogler; uncle Rev. Dr. Columbus Sanders (Viola) host of grandchildren and other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 6, 2019
