|
|
Joey Jeter GRANBURY--Joey Jeter dedicated his life to sharing the peace hope, justice and love of Jesus Christ: he preached it, taught it, and embodied it. He was not anxious to leave the world and the people he cherished. But neither did he fear death, for every fiber of his being danced with knowledge of the truth he proclaimed: that death will not have the final word. The Rev. Dr. Joseph R. Jeter Jr. was born Oct. 5, 1943, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Joseph and Helen Jeter. He loved his parents and adored his little sister, Jann. In high school, he was named Fort Worth's Boy of the Year. Joey always had the greatest respect for the dignity of EVERY human being and was relentless in his defense of the marginalized. These passions led him to study religion at TCU and then to serve for two years in the Peace Corps in Niger. He completed his divinity degree at Uníon Theological Seminary in New York, and then went on to serve pastorates in New York, Fort Worth; Alice, Texas: Houston; and Upland, Calif., where he also completed his Ph.D. at Claremont Graduate School. In Alice, he met Brenda, the love of his life. Joey and Brenda were married in 1975, and welcomed Justin in 1977. Joey was the consummate family man, advocating for Brenda through thick and thin, including a victorious battle with cancer, and never being too busy to play catch with Justin. We do not have words enough to thank him for how he loved us. Joey served for over 25 years as Granville and Erline Walker Professor of Homiletics at Brite Divinity School. Professorship, for him, was never about honor or prestige; it was about empowering students to find their voices so that the good news of Jesus might be proclaimed to the ends of the earth. He saw preaching potential in each one of his students, and every one was precious to him. Joey authored five books, and found joy in serving as president of the Academy of Homiletics in 2001. He was proud of the cabin he built with his own two hands on Lake Palo Pinto and, later, was fond of rowing his little boat around Lake Granbury at sunrise. He also built a notable collection of fractional value revenue stamps, planted hundreds of trees, and saved more cats than the Humane Society. Joey was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Jeter. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; his son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Jamie; his grandchildren, Gabriel and Willow; his sister, Jann Jeter; his cousin, Gary Reams; and many beloved extended relatives and friends. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Joey's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at First Christian Church of Granbury, 2109 W Hwy 377, and all are welcome. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts are not expected, but if you would like to make one, please consider giving to either First Christian Church of Granbury or the Joey Jeter Ministerial Education Fund at Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019