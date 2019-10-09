|
John A. Quattrochi CHEROKEE VILLAGE, ARK.--John Anthony Quattrochi of Cherokee Village, Ark., passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo., age 63. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Parks Brothers Funeral Chapel in Prague, Okla. Reverends Anthony Woods and Dale Wallace will officiate. Burial follows in Kellerby Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Parks Brother Funeral Services in Prague, Okla. An online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net. John was born May 3, 1956, in Hurst, Texas, to Anthony S. and Elinor Louise Quattrochi. John soloed as a student pilot in 1972 and graduated from Nolan High School (Fort Worth) in 1974, receiving an airframe and power plant license from Spartan School of Aeronautics (Tulsa, Okla.) in 1981. He married Cheri Quattrochi on Sept. 4, 1981, and settled in the Prague, Okla., area. John was an aircraft mechanic/electrician at Tinker Air Force Base from 1982 until 2006. In 2008 he retired to Cherokee Village and on Oct. 10, he was blessed with a kidney transplant. John played the drums, enjoyed all sports, showed his '55 and '56 Chevys and was a huge World War II buff. He loved his country and his God. He was a lifetime member of the NRA, and attended Midway Pentecostal Church (Thayer, Mo.) at the time of his death. John was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Verna Quattrochi and Harriet Porter; and a brother, Phillip Quattrochi Sr. SURVIVORS: His wife, Cheri; uncle, Guy Sheppard Sr., Haslet, Texas; nephew, Phillip Quattrochi Jr. and wife, Christy, Springtown, Texas; cousins, Carol Ann Scoville and husband, Mike, Bedford, Texas, Guy Sheppard Jr. and wife, Mary, Gladbrook, Iowa, Jimmy Sheppard, Clermont, Fla., and Rebecca Edgar and husband, Darwin, Fort Worth, Texas; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019