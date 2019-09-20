|
John "Jack" A. Tuomey, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Jack Tuomey, 81, passed away on September 16, 2019, just 16 days after his wife of 60 years departed her earthly life. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, September 22, at 1:30 p.m. at Elizabeth Cramer Chapel at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. A visitation will be on Saturday, September 21, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Laurel Land Fort Worth with a burial following at 4:30 p.m. Jack was born on November 1, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to Dorothy and John Tuomey, Sr. The oldest of eight siblings, he learned to care for others at an early age. Jack loved playing quarterback on the football team and catcher on the baseball team at Tilden Technical High School, where he graduated in 1955. A talented artist, Jack worked as a draftsman until he joined the United States Air Force in 1956. While in the Air Force stationed in Kansas, Jack met his future wife of 60 years, Sarabeth, on the second tee box at the Abilene Country Club. Jack served four years of active duty with the USAF and continued to serve in the USAF Reserve. He retired with 28 years of service. A 1966 graduate of Kansas State University with a degree in Landscape Architecture, Jack used his degree at the U.S. Forest Service, the Tennessee Valley Authority and eventually the City of Fort Worth, where he retired in 1997 as Development Coordinator. Jack and Sarabeth were married on January 31, 1959. Together, they spent the next 60 years raising three boys; coaching football, baseball and basketball; and traveling with friends. Jack was raised a Master Mason in 1961 and, in May 1971, he joined the Moslah Shrine in Fort Worth. Jack was a charter member of the Moslah Shrine Legion of Honor, serving as Commander in 1996 and later as International Commander in 2012. Jack's thoughtful and stable leadership will be incredibly missed. Jack was preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and John, Sr. and sister, Joyce. SURVIVORS: Jack and Sarabeth's beloved children, Jay; Scott and wife, Stacey; Troy and wife, Sandra. Jack's siblings are Allan Tuomey and wife, Peggy; Elaine Witherspoon; David Tuomey and wife, Rosalie; Faythe Taylor and husband, Tim; Denis Tuomey and wife, Karen; and Debbie Campbell and husband, Tim. Cherished grandchildren are Austin, Tara, Lexi, Landon, Danielle, Will, Jackson and Mason.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 20, 2019