Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Alan Nix


1948 - 2019
John Alan Nix Obituary
John Alan Nix GRAND PRAIRIE -- John Alan Nix, 71, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Arlington. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, October 26, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. John was born on April 13, 1948 in Fort Worth to J.C. Nix and Billie Jean Gulley Nix. He was raised in Grand Prairie and graduated from Grand Prairie High School in 1966. He married Jacquelyn Kay Rush on January 6, 1968. John recently retired from a long career in sales management. John was an outdoorsman and dog whisperer, who enjoyed hunting and gardening. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, John and Alli. John is preceded in death by his father and mother, J.C. and Jean Nix. SURVIVORS: his wife, Jackie; son, Bryan Nix; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Cody Gulley; grandson, John Benjamin Gulley; granddaughter, Alli Gulley; mother-in-law, Billie Jo Rush; sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Bob Morris; brother and sister-in-law, Greg Nix and Trudy Fedorko; sister, Michelle Lyon; many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, a large extended family, and many friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019
