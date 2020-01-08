|
John Albert Gutierrez FORT WORTH -- John A. Gutierrez passed away on New Year's Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. SERVICE: 12 noon Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Aria Funeral Homes, 1820 N. Beltline Rd, Irving 75061. Visitation: 10 am to 12 noon Thursday at Aria Funeral Homes,1820 N. Beltline Rd, Irving 75061. John was born in The Bronx, NY on January 21, 1973. During his 46 years, John lived each day to fulfill his purpose: to love and care for his family and friends. He worked for Computers for the Blind, where he was cherished by all his colleagues and clients. John had a passion for helping others and was always there when you needed him most. Whether you knew John for a moment, a season, or a lifetime, you were blessed with his infectious laughter, his jovial smile, his practical wisdom, and magnanimous spirit. You knew he authentically accepted and appreciated you as you are and he genuinely cared for your well-being. Hence, he was affectionately known as "Sugar Bear". John will forever be in our hearts and his spirit will always be with us. We love you, Sugar Bear. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son Jayson Gutierrez; his mother Lucy Rifas Gutierrez; his father Inocencio Gutierrez; his siblings Melissa, Joshua, James, Jay, Elissa, and Bryant; his nieces and nephews Dominique, Caleb, Ashley, Jordan, Matthew, Jacob, Geneva, and Ariana; and too many dear friends to count.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020