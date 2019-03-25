|
John Albert Nivens FORT WORTH--John Albert Nivens was born March 19, 1955, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Loyd and Doris Nivens and passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Keller, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Keller's Old Town Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. David Farmer officiating. Prior to retirement, John worked as the facilities director at the Conservatory at Keller Town Center and The Stayton at Museum Way. He brought much joy to life with his music as a fiddle player. Along with music, John loved traveling in his RV, fishing, "piddling," and gardening. He will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Carolyn Nivens; daughters, Stacy Nivens and Kari Rials and husband, John; sisters, Linda McMurtray and husband, Roy, and Peggy Ferguson and husband, Larry; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. KELLER'S OLD TOWN FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-993-6382 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 25, 2019