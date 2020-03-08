|
|
John Allen Ray Jr. KENNEDALE--John Allen Ray Jr., 81, born Aug. 10, 1938, in Dallas to John and Minnie Ray, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Allen was an Eagle Scout, a Rotarian, a pilot, a graduate of Texas A&M University, Class of 1963, commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Reserve. He was a lifelong Presbyterian, a member of Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church and the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, respectfully. Allen was happiest about all things dealing with nature, especially hunting quail, deer and fishing. Some of his very best times were on any one of many trips to Alaska with his family for camping, fishing, and sightseeing while traveling by motorhome. In 1969, Allen met the love of his life, Carole, and they were married in 1970, sharing 50 wonderful years together. Two children completed this union, Greg and Tammy. Greg graduated from TAMU in 1986 with a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering and Tammy earned her Master's degree in Kinesiology in 1994. Allen was so proud of the accomplishments of his two children and was eager to tell about the latest events in their lives. Allen became involved and was passionate about the work he and Carole initiated at Carter Junior High School in Arlington. Carter Junior High is a Title 1 school which was operating without a PTA. Along with the dedicated work of others, Allen originated a new PTA at Carter JH. One of the ways to further help the Carter students succeed in the classroom, was by starting an essay contest for those kids, living in single parent homes, to write about what it would mean to have their own laptop computer. Allen believed that these kids deserved to have the same opportunities that technology could provide other kids whose families were in a better financial position. He created a five-year program to donate two computers each year, one to a boy and one to a girl. The programs that Allen helped to initiate through the PTA and the Computer Essay Contest still exist today. SURVIVORS: Allen is survived by his wife, Carole; son, Greg and wife, Reine, and grandchildren, Bryan, Amanada and Chandler; daughter, Tammy; along with extended family; and a multitude of friends, neighbors, and business associates. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, 1200 S. Collins, Arlington, Texas, 76010, with a luncheon following. A memorial has been established in Allen's name at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, to the Youth Ministry.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020