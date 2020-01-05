|
John Allen Stumbo FORT WORTH--John Allen Stumbo, 41, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. FUNERAL MASS: Noon Monday at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3312 Dryden Road, Fort Worth, with burial immediately following. John Allen was born Jan. 15, 1978, to Allen and Anita Stumbo in Dallas, Texas. Throughout his life, John Allen overcame many health issues and brought joy and love to those around him. The family wishes to thank Hospice Plus of Arlington and Haltom Life Care Center for their continued dedication and care to John Allen. SURVIVORS: Father, Allen Stumbo (Martha); mother, Anita Stumbo; sister, Kelli Stumbo; brother, Michael Stumbo (Lindsey); and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020