John Alvin Hargis EULESS -- John Alvin "Yee Yee" Hargis went to be with our Lord on December 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St Mary The Virgin Catholic Church, 1408 N Davis Drive Arlington, Texas 76012. Visitaion begins at 6:15 p.m. followed by a Rosary Service on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the church. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: The Renewal of the Sanctuary Fund, The Catholic Church of Saint Mary the Virgin, 1408 N Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas 76012. He will always be remembered for being a faithful servant, his kindness, humor, and most importantly a supportive and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was born on November 21, 1938 in Baird, Texas to Alvin V. Hargis and Helen K. Hargis. He grew up in Shreveport, La. and attended Jesuit High School. John graduated from Southern Methodist University and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity where he served as rush chairman. He was an entrepreneur in the apparel industry and owned his own manufacturing firm for 45 years. He served the Lord by being an RCIA instructor, a lector, a hospital Eucharistic minister, and was called by many to lead the rosary for their loved ones. God gave John the gift of loving Him by loving and serving others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen K. and Alvin V. Hargis; brother, Thomas E. Hargis and son, Shane C. Hargis. His grandsons, Joshua and Justin. SURVIVORS: His wife, Kathryn B. Hargis of 46 years; sister, Helen R. Hargis; children, John A. Hargis, Jr. and wife, Carolyn, Jennifer King and husband, Morgan, Kristina Kane and husband, Patrick; grandchildren, Cindi Hargis, Emily Kathryn King, Lauren Elizabeth Kane, Lindsey Rose Kane.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 13, 2019