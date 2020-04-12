|
John Amos Widner FORT WORTH--John Amos Widner passed away Monday, April 8, 2020, after a long illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: At a later date. MEMORIALS: Child Care Associates, c/o Development Dept. (Widner), 3000 East Belknap St., Fort Worth, Texas. John was born in the Hatch Valley of New Mexico in 1932, and after graduating from high school he moved to El Paso. He joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and served in Communications Intelligence. After completing his service, he attended the University of Houston, where he met his wife, Ann. He earned his Bachelor's degree, attended the University of Houston School of Law and later joined the staff of the Day Care Association of Houston. He and Ann were married in 1960. In 1968, he and his family moved to Fort Worth, where he served as executive director of the Day Care Association of Fort Worth and Tarrant County for 32 years. Under his leadership, the agency changed the face of child care from two centers to 40 centers. John had a vivacious and outgoing personality, and he loved dining out, jazz music, and dancing with Ann. He was a bit of a clothes horse and an avid reader, especially of history, and he enjoyed regaling friends and family with his stories and anecdotes. He was a member of Ridglea Country Club and enjoyed golf and his many friends there. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Cindy Widner, Jonanna Widner, and Lisa Beethe and husband, Curtis; grandchildren, Hannah and Harrison Beethe; sister, Mary Valdez; brothers, Rudy, Gilbert and Ben; beloved sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020