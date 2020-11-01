John Anderson

July 29, 1939 - October 20, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - John Anderson, the 1st graduate to walk across the stage of Dunbar High School in 1957, took his wings and went to his heavenly home on October 20, 2020, surrounded by family. John was employed by General Motors for 30 years; 28 in supervision, and Dillard's for 28 years.

Those who will miss him and carry on his memories are daughter Paula Anderson, grandchildren Derrus Rogers and Chy'enne Fortson, great-grandsons D'Vaughn and Deven Rogers, ex-wife and friend Joanne Travis, siblings Willie Jewel (James) Douglas, Jimmy Ray Mitchell, Julia Kay (Clifton) Russell, Marvin Henry (Abbey) Mitchell, Diane (Darryl) Thompson, Pamela (Joe) Smith, Sherry Finley, godson Timothy (Marvia) Molette, goddaughter Tamika Dorsey, church family "1st Saint John Cathedral," along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Because of Covid-19, services are private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store