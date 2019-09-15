|
John Arthur Murphy ARLINGTON - John Arthur "Jack" Murphy passed away in his sleep in the early hours of the morning of September 11, 2019. SERVICE: 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S. Davis Drive, Arlington. The family moved to Grand Prairie, Texas in 1943 as his father, John H. Murphy was employed by the North American aircraft plant in Grand Prairie. Jack graduated from Grand Prairie High School and then went on to receive his BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering at the University of Texas in 1950. His career began with Boeing in Seattle, and then after his service in the Army, he returned to the Dallas-Ft. Worth area working at Chance Vought Aircraft. It was while working for Vought that he met the love of his life, Bernice Kaye. They were married August 28, 1957 and went off on their adventures. First stop was Edwards FAB for the flight test of the Regulus II missile followed by the west coast of Florida for more missile work. The final stop in the Regulus adventure was Puerto Rico, when that program concluded he and Bernie returned to Arlington. Their family entered the picture while in Arlington: son, Patrick (Angie) was followed by daughter, Sharon Whitting (Edward Deceased), and son the late, Michael. The ups and downs of the aerospace industry caused Jack to move to Bell Helicopter. The next move was back to LTV where he was the propulsion engineer for the Euro Copter enterprise. He often traveled to France where the helicopters were produced. When the helicopter project ended it was time for Jack to begin retirement. He continued to be active in St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Jack will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Pray for his family so that they can celebrate his life and impact on so many lives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019