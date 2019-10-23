|
John "Lindy" Ashinhurst EULESS--John "Lindy" Ashinhurst, 92, of Euless, loving husband and father, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation at 1 p.m. and funeral at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas, 76053. Lindy was the last surviving son of John Morton and Eula Henderson Ashinhurst. He was born and raised on the family farm near Pilot Grove, Grayson County, Texas. Lindy was a veteran of the United States Army-Air Corps from 1945-1947. He was stationed in the Philippines at Manila for eight months in 1946. Lindy married Ola Doris Nicholson in Dallas, May 31, 1957, almost 56 years later she passed away on Jan. 7, 2013. Lindy was a big college football fan, especially the TCU Horned Frogs. His first job was with the Texas Pacific Railroad. He retired from GNB Battery Company in 1989. He had been a resident of Euless since 1962. Lindy was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Paige, Lorena, May Udell, and Mattie Zerue; three brothers, J.M., Argus and Vernon. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Roger Allan Ashinhurst of Euless; and many nieces and nephews, including Pat Burgess, Donna Shults and Janet Carson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019