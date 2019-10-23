Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ashinhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Lindy" Ashinhurst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Lindy" Ashinhurst Obituary
John "Lindy" Ashinhurst EULESS--John "Lindy" Ashinhurst, 92, of Euless, loving husband and father, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. SERVICE: Visitation at 1 p.m. and funeral at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road, Hurst, Texas, 76053. Lindy was the last surviving son of John Morton and Eula Henderson Ashinhurst. He was born and raised on the family farm near Pilot Grove, Grayson County, Texas. Lindy was a veteran of the United States Army-Air Corps from 1945-1947. He was stationed in the Philippines at Manila for eight months in 1946. Lindy married Ola Doris Nicholson in Dallas, May 31, 1957, almost 56 years later she passed away on Jan. 7, 2013. Lindy was a big college football fan, especially the TCU Horned Frogs. His first job was with the Texas Pacific Railroad. He retired from GNB Battery Company in 1989. He had been a resident of Euless since 1962. Lindy was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Paige, Lorena, May Udell, and Mattie Zerue; three brothers, J.M., Argus and Vernon. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Roger Allan Ashinhurst of Euless; and many nieces and nephews, including Pat Burgess, Donna Shults and Janet Carson.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now