John Austin Ligon DIANA--John Austin Ligon, 85, of Longview, Texas, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. VISITATION: 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, March 11, with service following at 3 p.m., in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to Operation Homefront San Antonio, Texas. He was born March 9, 1933, in Byers, Texas, to Ronald and Allie Ligon. He grew up in Byers and after graduating high school, he joined the United States Air Force where he served as a pilot for 20 years. John married his wife, Shirley, in 1957. They retired to Fort Worth in 1972. Family was their greatest joy, but they also loved dancing and spending time together at the lake. Following his Air Force career, he worked as a court bailiff in Tarrant County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley. SURVIVORS: His daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Jimmy Baker (Washington); son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Shanna Ligon (Texas); grandchildren, Jaime Baker (Washington), Kristin Trickett and her husband, Ryan (Washington), Kelsey Ligon (Texas), Taylor Ligon (Texas); and great-grandson, Henry Trickett (Washington).



