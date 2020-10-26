John B. White
March 18, 1929 - October 24, 2020
Arlington, Texas - John B. White, 91, died October 24, 2020, at his home in Arlington from complications of advanced Alzheimer's disease.
Graveside: 9:00 a.m. Friday at DFW National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to an Alzheimer's charity of your choice
.
John B. White was born March 18, 1929, in Harlingen to Homer and Ola Griffin White. As a young man, John followed his call to the ministry attending Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. While in college he married Eula Jean Smith, of Kaufman. He graduated with a Masters of Divinity in 1954 and took his first of several pastor positions for the First Christian Church/ Disciples of Christ in Salida, Colo. He later became a U. S. Army Reserve Chaplain and ultimately spent several years on active duty. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
In his career, he was also a pastor for First Christian Church locations in South Carolina, Georgia, Arkansas and finally Texas, first in Burkburnett and then in Fort Worth. He became an active member in the Texas Shriner's and volunteered for many of the organization's ongoing charities. In 1988, his wife Jean, a Burleson High School English teacher, died. John remarried after meeting Betty Carey of Arlington and they have shared a home in Arlington since.
John is survived by wife, Betty; three sons, Dan White of Fort Worth, Timothy White of Dallas, and Michael White of McKinney; and three grandchildren, Griffin, Iris and Ian White also of McKinney.
John loved to play golf and enjoyed many outings with Texas Shriner's golf unit. Through his ministry he touched the lives of many families and church members. He will be missed.