John Benjamin Herd IV AZLE--John Benjamin Herd IV, 54, passed from his earthly life Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of you choice. John was born May 13, 1964. He married Kim Madden on Nov. 5, 1994. John was a dedicated husband, stepfather, and stepgrandfather. John worked several years as an EMT and dispatcher before health issues prevented continuing the work he loved. SURVIVORS: Wife, Kim; stepdaughters, Amanda Landerman, Kayla Vines and husband, Timothy, Shayla Crowder and husband, Michael; parents, John B. Herd III and Melissa Herd; brother, Kevin Herd and wife, Hilary; and sister, Nyree Herd.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2019