Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olivet
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:30 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John Herd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Benjamin Herd IV


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Benjamin Herd IV Obituary
John Benjamin Herd IV AZLE--John Benjamin Herd IV, 54, passed from his earthly life Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of you choice. John was born May 13, 1964. He married Kim Madden on Nov. 5, 1994. John was a dedicated husband, stepfather, and stepgrandfather. John worked several years as an EMT and dispatcher before health issues prevented continuing the work he loved. SURVIVORS: Wife, Kim; stepdaughters, Amanda Landerman, Kayla Vines and husband, Timothy, Shayla Crowder and husband, Michael; parents, John B. Herd III and Melissa Herd; brother, Kevin Herd and wife, Hilary; and sister, Nyree Herd.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More