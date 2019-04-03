Home

John Bennett McCloud FORT WORTH--John Bennett McCloud, 49, entered rest Monday, April 1, 2019. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 1001 E. Terrell St. Wake: 7 p.m. Thursday at historic Baker Funeral Home. John McCloud was born Feb. 7, 1970, to the late Ralph and Bessie McCloud Sr. He loved gatherings, music, dancing, dogs, chocolate and taking pictures. He was a Knight of Peter Claver- Council #89 and member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church. SURVIVORS: Siblings, Ralph McCloud, Stellena Giddings (Darrell), Michael McCloud (Mardisa), Samuel McCloud (Pamela), James McCloud and Paul McCloud (Mosezetta); a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbors and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019
