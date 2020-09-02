1/1
John "Buster" Boomer
1956 - 2020
July 26, 1956 - August 23, 2020
Richland Hills, TX - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend, John "Buster" Boomer.
Graveside service: 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in Laurel Land Memorial Park.
Buster was born July 26, 1952, in Fort Worth to Jesse Lee and Virginia Gordy Boomer.
He was a man of many talents, had a great sense of humor and a very loving heart. Buster was a proud U.S> Marine Corps veteran. He loved John Wayne movies, BINGO and family gatherings.
Buster was predeceased by both parents and brother, William "Bill" Boomer.
Survivors: He is survived by his sister, Edna Tolsdorf (Don); two nieces; two nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
We love you, UB.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 JAMES AVE
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172938477
