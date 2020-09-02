John "Buster" BoomerJuly 26, 1956 - August 23, 2020Richland Hills, TX - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend, John "Buster" Boomer.Graveside service: 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in Laurel Land Memorial Park.Buster was born July 26, 1952, in Fort Worth to Jesse Lee and Virginia Gordy Boomer.He was a man of many talents, had a great sense of humor and a very loving heart. Buster was a proud U.S> Marine Corps veteran. He loved John Wayne movies, BINGO and family gatherings.Buster was predeceased by both parents and brother, William "Bill" Boomer.Survivors: He is survived by his sister, Edna Tolsdorf (Don); two nieces; two nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.We love you, UB.