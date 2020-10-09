John Bushong

March 30, 1943 - October 8, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - John Michael Bushong was born March 30, 1943 in Torrington, Litchfield County Connecticut and moved to Fort Worth in 1980 where he worked at Lockheed Martin as a structural mechanic for 22 years. Prior to working with Lockheed Martin Mr Bushong drove a taxi and served in the US Air Force in Vietnam from 1966 to 1972. Mr. Bushong was preceded in death by his father John William Bushong, his mother Lilia Nigaglioni Bushong and his sister Pamela Josephine Bushong. A private placement of Mr. Bushong's cremated remains will be made in the columbarium at the Dallas -Fort Worth National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store