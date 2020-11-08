1/1
John Byron "Jay" Taylor II
1959 - 2020
John "Jay" Byron Taylor, II
February 2, 1959 - November 1, 2020
Colleyville, Texas - John "Jay" Byron Taylor II, 61, was called home by his Lord and Savior Nov. 1, 2020, with his wife, Debbie by his side.
Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, Lamar Baptist Church, 1000 W Lamar Blvd, Arlington, Texas 76012.
Jay received a BBA and Masters Degree in Taxation from Baylor University in 1982. Jay's professional career began at Deloitte-Touche LLP for 9 years. He then formed a public accounting firm, Taylor & Taylor, CPA, LLP, where he worked for 30 years in partnership with his brother, Jeff.
Jay was an avid fan and loyal supporter of Baylor University. SIC'EM BEARS! He will be remembered for his infectious laugh, strength of character, and unwavering faith in Jesus Christ.
Survivors: Beloved wife, Debbie Lumpkin Taylor; parents, John and Sylvia Taylor; brother and sister in-law, Jeff and Staci Taylor; as well as 13 nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Lamar Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
I will always be indebted to Jay for my faith. He was the first person who ever talked to me about Jesus. I remember always being welcomed by his family in their home. He was a great friend in High School.
My heart goes out to Debbie, also a great friend, and to Mr and Mrs Taylor, who we’re always so gracious to me.
Fondly, Rick Yates
Richard R Yates
Friend
November 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Prayers of comfort & peace for you all.
Darohnn Pender
Classmate
