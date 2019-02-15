|
John C. Drake, Sr. BEDFORD -- John Charles Drake, Sr., known to friends as "Jc" passed away due to a motorcycle accident on February 8, 2019, at the age of 59. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 16 at First Baptist Church-Benbrook, 1015 McKinley St., Benbrook, Texas 76126. He was born February 19, 1959, in Fort Worth, to David and Dorothy Drake. SURVIVORS: He is Survived by his mother, LaNell Drake; second wife, Lori Drake; brothers, David Drake, Tobin Drake, Jimmy Ray, and Hal Randles; sister, Dana Raburn; children, Misty Drake, Crystal Gayle, John Drake, Jr. and Wife, Tabitha Ward and Husband, Kasee Drake, Kelly Baker and Husband; and 12 grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019