White's Funeral Home - Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
John Johnson
Rev. John C. Johnson

Rev. John C. Johnson Obituary
Rev. John Johnson ALEDO -- Rev. John C. Johnson, 95, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aledo United Methodist Church. Burial: Poe Prairie Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, White's Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Methodist Children's Home. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Christa Mars and husband, John, and Jana and John Mason; grandchildren, Erin Lasyone and son-in-law, Shaun, Patrick Mars, Rachel, Rebecca, and Nicole Mason; great-grandsons, Ryland, Maddox, and Holden Lasyone.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 30, 2019
