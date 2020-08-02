John C "Jack" Ward FORT WORTH--John C "Jack" Ward, 95, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Burial will be at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery with honors. Ceremony and memorial will be held in April, 2021. MEMORIALS: The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the The Giving Back Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/GivingDignity
to raise money for families affected by COVID 19. Jack was born to John C Ward and Genevieve Clark on April 17, 1925. Jack graduated from N. Denver High School in 1943 where he first discovered his love of airplanes. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he became a naval aviator in 1946. At the time of his death, he was one of the last few living World War ll veterans. Jack earned his degree in aeronautical engineering and worked in the aerospace industry in Fort Worth, Ohio and Greenville, Texas, for over 40 years. Jack met his beloved wife, Eunice, while she was working a summer job in Colorado. They married in 1950 and moved to Fort Worth where they raised their four girls. Jack and Eunice were married for 66-plus years, and he was by her side when she died in 2016. Jack played tennis until 93 years of age and enjoyed many friendships from playing the game. Jack and Eunice were long-standing members of Genesis United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband and father and will be missed by all his family. Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Joann Ward, and his granddaughter, Megan Shell. SURVIVORS: Jack is survived by his daughters, Jeanine and Janet Ward, Marilyn Zindel and spouse, Jeff Zindel, Carol Greenia and spouse, Michael Greenia; as well as his grandchildren, Devin Ward, Jeffrey, Douglas, and Brady Deskin, Nicholas, Chad, and Jessica Zindel, Haley and Blake Greenia and Genevieve DeLaigle as well as eight great-grandchildren.