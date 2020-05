John C. Willett, Jr. KINGWOOD -- John C. Willett Jr., 83, a longtime resident of Kingwood, Texas, passed away on May 1, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the YMCA's Camp Cullen ( www.ymcacampcullen.org ) or InKids ( www.includingkids.org/donate/ ). Born in Ft. Worth, Texas on January 22, 1937, John was the only child of John C. Willett Sr. and Dorothy Johnson Willett. He attended Arlington Heights High School, Rice University and the University of Tulsa, where he was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He served as President (Consul) of the TU chapter in the spring of 1961 and graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He later received an MBA from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, CA. John had a long and distinguished career with Shell Oil Company in Chemical Engineering roles. Throughout his 30+ years with Shell, he held various positions in Denver, New York City, Modesto and Mobile, AL before moving to Houston in 1980. In addition to his regular assignments, he was a valuable contributor on several corporate advisory committees. He retired from Shell in 1999, and continued to lend his experience and knowledge in a consulting capacity for many years thereafter. Post retirement, John focused on philanthropy. He was particularly proud of serving on the Board of Directors of the YMCA's Camp Cullen and the Including Kids Autism Center, while also supporting efforts at the University of Colorado and the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (formerly Oklahoma Women's College). He also was an avid tennis player who greatly enjoyed socializing with his many friends. John was a devoted husband and father. SURVIVORS: His wife of 56 years, Nan, and daughter, Amy. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.