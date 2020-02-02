Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John McPhaul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Calvin McPhaul

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Calvin McPhaul Obituary
John Calvin McPhaul ARLINGTON--John Calvin McPhaul, 84, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. SERVICE: John requested no funeral service but a celebration of life at a future date. John was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Luling, Texas, and spent his early years in New Mexico before moving to Arlington in 1978. He was a 1960 graduate of the University of New Mexico where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies. John spent over 42 years in the oil business until his retirement in 1994. He married Judy Gibson Scruggs in 1982 and was looking forward to celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary in May. John was preceded in death by his parents, Emery R. McPhaul and Ruby Mudd McPhaul, as well as his brother, Emery R. McPhaul Jr. SURVIVORS: His loving wife and best friend, Judy; daughters, Cindy Rouille of Vermont, Julie Black (David) of Illinois, and Patricia Green (James) of Texas; stepsons, Terry Scruggs (Lisa) and Jeff Scruggs (Cheryl) of Texas; as well as 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -