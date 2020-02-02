|
|
John Calvin McPhaul ARLINGTON--John Calvin McPhaul, 84, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. SERVICE: John requested no funeral service but a celebration of life at a future date. John was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Luling, Texas, and spent his early years in New Mexico before moving to Arlington in 1978. He was a 1960 graduate of the University of New Mexico where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies. John spent over 42 years in the oil business until his retirement in 1994. He married Judy Gibson Scruggs in 1982 and was looking forward to celebrating their 38th wedding anniversary in May. John was preceded in death by his parents, Emery R. McPhaul and Ruby Mudd McPhaul, as well as his brother, Emery R. McPhaul Jr. SURVIVORS: His loving wife and best friend, Judy; daughters, Cindy Rouille of Vermont, Julie Black (David) of Illinois, and Patricia Green (James) of Texas; stepsons, Terry Scruggs (Lisa) and Jeff Scruggs (Cheryl) of Texas; as well as 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020