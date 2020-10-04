1/1
John Carman
1960 - 2020
November 5, 1960 - September 24, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - John Robert Carman was born on November 5th, 1960, in Walla Walla, Washington, to John R. Carman and Glynna Johnson. John passed away on September 24th, 2020, at the age of 59. John grew up in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, alongside his brother, Rick Heese. John graduated from the University of Utah in 1990, with a degree in Civil Engineering, while simultaneously rising in the ranks to become the head of the Metropolitan Water Treatment District of Salt Lake and Sandy. Additionally, he worked to get his Masters degree from the University of Utah, in Civil Engineering and in Fluid Mechanics. At the time of his death, John was continuing his educational path toward the completion of his PHD. John married Leslie Nelson in 1984, and had two amazing children, Catesby and Colter Carman. After the separation from Leslie, John continued his career. He worked for CHM2 Hill and then became the Director of Public Utilities for the city of Raleigh, North Carolina. Later on in his life, he became the Director of the City of Dallas/Fort Worth Water Department, where he remained for two years. When he wasn't playing cribbage or listening to loud music, you would most likely find John fly fishing on the Green River. John was a loving and supportive father, an eccentric human being, a major cat enthusiast and proud swim father. Often, he would remind us all about the First Law of Thermodynamics: Energy is always conserved, therefore, John and his energy will continue on within his family, albeit in a different form. John is survived by his children, Catesby M. Carman and Colter J. Carman, their mother, Leslie Kovach, his brother, Rick Heese, his parents, Glynna Johnson and John R. Carman, as well as by Jay and Kathy Nelson, grandparents to Catesby Carman and Colter Carman. In lieu of ?owers, please consider a donation to the YWCA or Rape Recovery Center of Salt Lake City.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2020.
