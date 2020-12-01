1/1
John Carrington Kenny III
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Kenny lll
August 13, 1950 - November 25, 2020
Arlington, Texas - John Carrington Kenny lll, known as "Jack" to many, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1950 in Memphis, TN to parents John Kenny Jr. and the late Jean Pillow Kenny. He was a graduate in chemistry at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas where he met the love of his life, Sharie, and was married on March 31, 1972. He was a wonderful husband; father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Ft. Worth, TX. He worked as a chemist and was employed by Alcon for 35 years in Research and Development until his retirement in 2011. He enjoyed photography, eating out in restaurants, traveling, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Round dancing was very important to him as a dancer, instructor, choreographer, and cuer. He is survived by his wife Sharie Kenny of Ft. Worth, TX; father John Kenny Jr of Memphis, TN; brother Kevin Kenny and wife Susan; nephew David Kenny of Memphis, TN; daughter Allyson Kenny Kellner and husband/son in law Zach; grandchildren Sarah, Joanna, Lydia and Daniel Kellner of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter Rosalyn Kenny Blackmon of Burleson, TX and sister in law Taleesa Van Tassel of Ft. Worth, TX. There will be a private graveside for family only, and then a later memorial gathering to celebrate his life, when it is safe for public gatherings. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Harvest Holiday Round Dance Club (care of Bill Knight 2200 Argyle Circle Plano, TX 75023) or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved