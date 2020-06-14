John Charles Berry DALLAS--John Charles Berry, 64, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Watermark Community Church, 7540 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75251. The family requests that masks be worn and social distancing be observed. The service will be at streamedhttp://watermark.org/ MEMORIALS: May be made to the TCU Frog Club, tcu.org; Our Calling, ourcalling.org; or Tin Man Ministries, tinmanministries.org/donate. John was a devoted husband to Linda, adoring father to Nancy and Charlie, and "Pop Pop" to Livvy, Ruthie, and Ellie. He was a truly devoted follower of Christ and took his quick wit and contagious smile wherever he went. He was so much fun. His life mattered and when you talked to him you knew yours did too. John's larger-than-life personality was matched by his ability to make you feel valued and known. He was steadfast with his handwritten notes and seemed to have no end to the encouragement he poured out freely on those he loved. A true "people person" with a sharp mind and a tender heart, he had a gift for making anyone feel at ease. John was a leader of men and was asked to lead everywhere he went. From being elected captain of the football team at Arlington Heights High School where he was voted senior class president to his time at Texas Christian University where he was president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, president of Bryson Club and a founder of Student Foundation. He was a natural performer that enjoyed the spotlight as the dynamic silver suit-wearing front man of the band "Phil Alpha and the Mystics." The charisma that made him so fun to watch on stage was a trait that drew people close to him throughout his life. John was a man of character that lived out his faith authentically. In all he did, he sought to love those around him and worked to deepen his relationship with Christ. This was most easily seen through his marriage to Linda, his college sweetheart. He was dearly loved. The loss of John Berry is too big to measure in the hearts of those who loved him. We are so grateful for the man that he was. We cling to the hope of heaven and choose to believe that the promises of God are true. John was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Lindy H. Berry. SURVIVORS: Wife, Linda R. Berry; daughter, Nancy Shores and husband, Bryan; son, Charlie Berry and wife, Corrie; granddaughters, Livvy and Ruthie Shores and Ellie Berry; and sister, Judy Collins and husband, Mark. We would also like to specifically thank Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero and nurse, Jovitta Jacobs, at M. D. Anderson and Dr. Kristi McIntyre and nurse, Nancy Pfleeger, at Texas Oncology and Dr. Melissa Costner, Dr. Salahuddin Kazi and Dr. Stanley Cohen.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.