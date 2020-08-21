John Charles Kemplin FORT WORTH -- John Charles Kemplin April 7, 1922 - August 19, 2020. Graveside service: at Valley View cemetery, Valley View, Texas, Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Memorials: The family welcomes memorials to Lakewood Village Retirement Community/Christian Care Centers in Fort Worth, which provided a home and excellent care for Dr. John. Born in the Wolf Ridge community near Gainesville, Texas, the fourth of six children, John Kemplin attended a one-room schoolhouse, graduated from Gainesville High School and was attending the University of North Texas when the United States entered World War II. John soon found himself a naval officer in combat in the South Pacific. After the war, having completed medical school at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, John practiced medicine in Amarillo, listening to patients and making house calls in all kinds of weather. Later, supervising the radiology department at Fort Worth Osteopathic Hospital, he became a founding professor at Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, now the University of North Texas Health Science Center. In retirement, John's interests included teaching computer classes, World Bible School, Mission Printing, teaching Bible classes at Alta Mesa and Western Hills Churches of Christ, gardening and investing in rental properties. John and his wife Billie befriended and helped many. Both their children treasured their friendship and wise counsel, made vivid by John's homespun philosophy and stories. Preceded in death by his wife, Survivors: John is survived by his brother, Carl Kemplin, of Valley View; his daughter, Camille Dean and husband Roger; his son, Steve Kemplin and wife Sondra, all of Fort Worth; his step-daughter, Linda Powell, of Granbury. There are seven grandchildren; David Dean, Robin Burgess, Valerie Kammer, Caryn Emmons, Amalia Kemplin, Molly Stiles and Melanie Dunn. There are nine great-grandchildren, Liam Dean, Miller Vititow, Adrienne Burgess, Andrew Powell, Benjamin Spencer, Ruy Stiles, Roxy Stiles, Phoebe Dunn and Henry Dunn.