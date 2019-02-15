|
John Clyde Reasoner FORT WORTH -- John Clyde Reasoner, 75, died peacefully in the company of family members on January 11, 2019 at Harris Southwest Hospital in Fort Worth. SERVICE: A memorial service is scheduled for February 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Arborlawn United Methodist Church Chapel, 5001 Briarhaven Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76109. John was born on January 25, 1943 in Fort Worth to Cleveland Otho Reasoner and Mary Ella Reasoner. He served in the U.S. military before becoming a special education and music teacher for Fort Worth ISD. SURVIVORS: John is survived by his three children, Greta Bates, Andrea Mason, and Scott Reasoner; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2019