John Cole Hull Jr. LIVINGSTON, MONT.--On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, the Hull family lost their beloved father. John Cole Hull Jr. of Livingston, Mont., was born in Ithaca, N.Y., on Aug. 25, 1938. John graduated from Ithaca college with a BS in accounting. He then worked for Price-Waterhouse for several years. Later he worked as an executive for American Quasar Petroleum and Wolverine Exploration during the '70s and '80s. John retired from Hollywood Casino in early 2006. He was an avid fisherman; John enjoyed the silent thrill and challenge of being on the water with a fresh hatch. His other passion was reading. He could always be found in his easy chair with a good book in hand. His greatest joy in life was his children. He took great pride on their accomplishments throughout their lives. He was an incredibly special man who was always willing to help others when he could. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maureen Hull of Livingston, Mont.; parents, John Cole Hull Sr. and Frances P. Hull of Ithaca, N.Y. SURVIVORS: John is survived in death by his children, Tiffany Lynne Hull of Conover, N.C., and John Cole Hull III of Dallas, Texas; sisters, Kathryn Hoffman of Huntsville, Ala., and Carolyn Whetstone of Interlaken, N.Y. SERVICE: At this time, the family will hold a small private vigil with a larger memorial to be held at a later date. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com
