John Colville Gouyton WILLOW PARK--John Gouyton, 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Lake Worth Multi-Purpose Facility. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . John was a lifelong Texan, born in Fort Worth but had also lived in Anahuac, Lake Worth, River Oaks, and Benbrook. He was a self-employed upholsterer and owner of John's Upholstery at the time of his retirement. John was preceded in death by his wife, Netalie Carter Gouyton; his parents, Lelon and Emily Gouyton; stepson, Douglas Lee and wife, Paula Judlin Lee; and great-granddaughter, Norah Elizabeth Dunnan. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, John Carter Gouyton and wife, Tammy, Loney Gouyton and wife, Rona, Debra Gouyton Drennon and husband, Jay, and Maurie Lee; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and cousins; a niece; great-nieces; and a nephew.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019