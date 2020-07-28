1/1
John D. Jackson
1928 - 2020
John D. Jackson GRANBURY--John D. Jackson went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020. He passed away at the age of 91 due to complications from Parkinson's disease. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford. Private Burial: Azleland Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at White's Funeral Home. John was born in Beaver Falls, Pa., on Sept. 30, 1928. He was the first born to John David Jackson Sr. and Grace Evelyn McClure Jackson. Siblings include Martha Joan Jackson Nalesnik and Harold Jennings "Bud" Jackson. Following high school graduation, John spent two years in the Navy during World War II and was subsequently recalled for the Korean War. Following his service, John attended Robert Morris and Temple University before graduating from Geneva College in Beaver Falls, while being a full-time employee at Babcock & Wilcox Steel Mill. Later, he obtained his MBA at Texas Christian University while being employed with General Dynamics Corporation (GD). John enjoyed teaching and community services. Responding to a GD request, he taught classes at Castleberry Middle School for seven years. He also taught classes for the Department of Defense (DOD), the Air Force, TCU, and TCC (formerly TCJC). John served as a deacon and elder at John Knox Presbyterian Church, on the River Oaks City Council supporting Little League and YMCA activities, the Junior Achievement program, a member of the Society of American Value Engineers, American Institute of Electronic Engineers, the Parker County Water Board (Chairman), a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodges #1311 and #792, the River Oaks Eastern Star, the Pioneer Square Dance Club and Lockheed Martin Retiree Management Club. John believed in hard work and change. He was offered two positions, one with Westinghouse as an atomic division engineer and then as an engineer with GD. He chose the latter, and the family moved to Texas. After a few years with GD, he left and went to work for Bell Helicopter. Following numerous invitations to return, John decided to rejoin GD as a member of the Engineering Design Department. Even though John "didn't know the difference between a T-square and a triangle," his assignment was to reduce cost on the design board of aircraft systems. During his employment with GD, he helped bring value into the conceptual phase of aircraft production. He was ultimately offered a management position over multiple departments, which resulted in the Fort Worth division being recognized as the Best Value Engineering Program in the industry. His success was soon rewarded, and he enjoyed many assignments to various new programs, such as Seal Bond, AFTI-16 and the B1 Carry-Thru Box. As part of the accolades, the head of the division and John were invited to Washington, D.C., by the Department of Defense and head of the Air Force. The trip warranted the use of the company plane. John was preceded in death by his parents and both siblings. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his lovely wife of 65 years, Deloris Jean "Dorrie" Mohrbacher Jackson; his son, John David Jackson III; daughter, Nancy "Nancee" Jackson Albeck; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
Rest In Peace Mr. Jackson.
Ellen Moreland
Friend
July 27, 2020
I cannot remember a time I did not love John and then his blessed and wonderful family. He was an extraordinary person with a heart the size of Texas for those he loved - his family and his amazing wife, his precious Dorrie. We are more because of him and less because of his loss. He is telling the best stories in heaven and Peggy Ann is curled in his lap. I will miss him forever and beyond.
Cheryl Cain
Friend
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Oscar & Jan Rawlings
Friend
